Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People’s Rights on TMC’s Foundation Day

On the 27th Foundation Day of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee communicated a powerful message to her party workers, underscoring her dedication to the democratic rights and interests of India’s common people. The TMC, which emerged from the Congress party on January 1, 1998, has grown into a formidable force in Indian politics, with Banerjee at the helm.

Mamata’s Message: A Commitment to People’s Welfare

During her address, Banerjee acknowledged the unwavering support and affection that the TMC family has received over the years. She highlighted the party’s resolve to resist any evil forces threatening the nation’s integrity, vowing to continue the fight for the welfare of every citizen. Mamata Banerjee‘s words struck a chord with party workers and supporters, reinforcing their faith in the party’s principles.

TMC: A Journey of Dedication and Sacrifice

Founded on the first day of 1998, the TMC has a storied past filled with dedication and sacrifice. The party’s journey from a small faction of the Congress party to a significant political force in West Bengal is marked by the relentless efforts of its workers and leaders. Banerjee took the occasion to honor these sacrifices, attributing the party’s success to the collective effort of the TMC family.

Trinamool’s Triumph in West Bengal Politics

After displacing the 34-year-old Left Front regime in 2011, TMC, under Banerjee’s leadership, has continued to hold sway in West Bengal politics. The 2021 assembly elections saw the party securing a decisive victory, marking Banerjee’s third consecutive term as Chief Minister. This success is a testament to the party’s ability to capitalize on public discontent with previous policies, and its dedication to serving the ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ (Motherland-People).

As the TMC gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Mamata Banerjee’s address serves as a reminder of the party’s core principles and its commitment to the democratic rights and welfare of the people. Despite recent health concerns requiring her to postpone engagements, Banerjee’s unwavering resolve and the party’s enduring support paint a hopeful picture for the future.