Mamata Banerjee Leads Sandeshkhali Women in Padyatra, Counters PM Modi's Criticism on Women's Safety

In a powerful display of political defiance and solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by a group of women from Sandeshkhali, took to the streets in a 'Padyatra' to address and counter the criticisms laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's handling of women's safety. This march, occurring just a day after Modi's visit to West Bengal, served not only as a rebuttal to the opposition's allegations but also as a celebration of what Banerjee claims to be Bengal's status as the safest state for women in India.

Advertisment

Mamata's Strong Rebuttal

During the march, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not hold back in her criticism of the opposition and the central government. Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she accused him of harboring 'hatred and anger' towards Bengal and highlighted the irony of his accusations, pointing to atrocities against women in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. She emphasized the actions taken by her government against any wrongdoing and reassured the safety and welfare of women in Bengal. The Chief Minister's words were echoed by the participating women of Sandeshkhali, who expressed their satisfaction with the state government's efforts and the peace prevailing in their area.

Opposition's Counter and Detention Drama

Advertisment

Contrasting the TMC's show of strength was the detention of the women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near Biswa Bangla gate in New Town, as they attempted to head towards Sandeshkhali. The BJP leaders, including Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee, were detained by police and later released, albeit without food during their detention, as claimed by Chatterjee. This incident brought to light the stark differences in treatment and responses by the state towards the opposition, further intensifying the political drama in West Bengal.

Reflections on Women's Safety and Political Narrative

This event is not merely a political rally but a reflection of the ongoing intense political battle in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's march with the women of Sandeshkhali and her fervent speeches serve as a strong statement against the central government's accusations and a testament to her government's commitment to women's safety. However, the detention of BJP women members raises questions about the freedom to protest and express dissent in the state. As West Bengal navigates through these tumultuous political waters, the implications of such events on the perception of women's safety and political freedom in the state remain a subject of keen observation.