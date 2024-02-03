Mamata Banerjee Declares TMC to Contest Lok Sabha Elections Independently

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has made a bold declaration that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, pulling away from any potential alliance with the Congress party. Banerjee holds Congress accountable for lacking the strength and tenacity to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northern states of India, where the BJP's influence is dominant.

TMC Stands Alone against BJP

Voicing her skepticism about the Congress's potential, Banerjee expressed doubts about the party's ability to secure even 40 seats in the forthcoming elections. This statement came during a two-day demonstration in protest of the central government's failure to pay dues to West Bengal. The TMC chief underscored that her party has previously withstood the BJP on its own and intends to do so again in West Bengal.

Criticism on Congress Leadership

Banerjee did not shy away from taking a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his outreach efforts among 'bidi' workers in the state. She implied that Gandhi lacked a genuine understanding of their work and was merely using the workers for photo opportunities. This critique sheds light on the perceived insincerity of the Congress's approach to connecting with the common people.

Political Tensions Rise

Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with Congress for not extending a formal invitation to the TMC for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it passed through West Bengal. The lack of collaboration on seat distribution for the elections further fueled the tensions between the two parties. The TMC's decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections solo is a clear indication of the growing divide between the two political factions.