en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language

In a move to acknowledge the rich and ancient heritage of Bengali, West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Bengali the status of a ‘classical language’. Citing extensive research affirming the language’s roots extending back 2,500 years, Banerjee has provided the central government with four volumes of scientific evidence to substantiate her claim.

Bengali – A Language of Antiquity

Underlining the deep historical roots of Bengali, Banerjee argued that this language has a distinct literary tradition dating back to the 3rd-4th century BCE, well beyond the criteria of 1,500-2,000 years required for a language to be designated as classical. She bolstered her argument with archaeological findings, ancient scripts, and a significant body of pre-seventh-century Bengali literature. The Chief Minister emphasized that Bengali, as the second most spoken language in India and the seventh worldwide, has already proven its enduring relevance and reach.

Criteria for Classical Language Designation

The Ministry of Home Affairs stipulates a set of criteria for a language to be recognized as ‘classical’. It should have a recorded history exceeding 1,500-2,000 years, a substantial body of ancient literature that is considered a valuable heritage, and a distinct literary tradition that sets it apart from its modern forms. Banerjee asserted that Bengali meets all these prerequisites and thus deserves this recognition.

Political Criticism and Future Implications

While presenting her case, Banerjee criticized the central government for recognizing several other Indian languages as classical, such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, but overlooking Bengali. She also condemned the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in West Bengal for their lack of initiative in this regard. Should Bengali be recognized as a classical language, Banerjee envisions the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in West Bengal to honor and further explore its ancient heritage. This move, she believes, will elevate the international standing of the language, thereby benefiting the Bengali-speaking population on a global scale.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits
India’s HMA Agro Industries Ltd., a specialist in food and agricultural products, including frozen buffalo meat, has forged a partnership with Maharashtra Food Processing & Cold Storage. This collaboration aims to bolster its business operations through the provision of facilities for slaughtering, chilling, processing, freezing, and packing of frozen halal boneless buffalo meat. Revenue Downturn
HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits
M Maheshwar Rao Takes The Helm As Managing Director of BMRCL
1 min ago
M Maheshwar Rao Takes The Helm As Managing Director of BMRCL
Lohri 2024: Embracing Longer Days and the Harvest Season
1 min ago
Lohri 2024: Embracing Longer Days and the Harvest Season
Epic Trend: Meerut Vendors See Surge in 'Ramayana'-Themed Phone Covers
43 seconds ago
Epic Trend: Meerut Vendors See Surge in 'Ramayana'-Themed Phone Covers
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
45 seconds ago
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
1 min ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
Latest Headlines
World News
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
18 seconds
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
45 seconds
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
1 min
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
1 min
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
1 min
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
2 mins
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
2 mins
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
2 mins
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
3 mins
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app