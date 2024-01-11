Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language

In a move to acknowledge the rich and ancient heritage of Bengali, West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Bengali the status of a ‘classical language’. Citing extensive research affirming the language’s roots extending back 2,500 years, Banerjee has provided the central government with four volumes of scientific evidence to substantiate her claim.

Bengali – A Language of Antiquity

Underlining the deep historical roots of Bengali, Banerjee argued that this language has a distinct literary tradition dating back to the 3rd-4th century BCE, well beyond the criteria of 1,500-2,000 years required for a language to be designated as classical. She bolstered her argument with archaeological findings, ancient scripts, and a significant body of pre-seventh-century Bengali literature. The Chief Minister emphasized that Bengali, as the second most spoken language in India and the seventh worldwide, has already proven its enduring relevance and reach.

Criteria for Classical Language Designation

The Ministry of Home Affairs stipulates a set of criteria for a language to be recognized as ‘classical’. It should have a recorded history exceeding 1,500-2,000 years, a substantial body of ancient literature that is considered a valuable heritage, and a distinct literary tradition that sets it apart from its modern forms. Banerjee asserted that Bengali meets all these prerequisites and thus deserves this recognition.

Political Criticism and Future Implications

While presenting her case, Banerjee criticized the central government for recognizing several other Indian languages as classical, such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, but overlooking Bengali. She also condemned the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in West Bengal for their lack of initiative in this regard. Should Bengali be recognized as a classical language, Banerjee envisions the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in West Bengal to honor and further explore its ancient heritage. This move, she believes, will elevate the international standing of the language, thereby benefiting the Bengali-speaking population on a global scale.