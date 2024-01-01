Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

In an enlightening conversation, parliamentary ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, unraveled the multifaceted role of his institution and the journey since his assumption of office nine months ago. The ombudsman’s office, transcending the conventional role of investigating complaints against public administration, has emerged as a voice for the vulnerable and those often marginalized in the policy-making arena.

Navigating the Role of Ombudsman

The institution has adopted a proactive approach, reaching out to those hesitant to approach, launching investigations on its own initiative, and responding to public outcry and media reports. Their mission for 2024 is a vision of public administration that is more receptive to complaints, prompt in responses, and willing to implement recommendations that improve the lives of the people.

A Push for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

Judge McKeon has been a vocal advocate for the juridical recognition of good administration as a fundamental right. He is also championing the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. Despite the lack of a dedicated NHRI, the ombudsman’s office has proposed to take on this role, citing the advantages of leveraging its existing legal framework and operational setup.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

The ombudsman has also urged for final reports sent to the House of Representatives to be formally discussed. This initiative has gained support from the current speaker of the House. As we look ahead, Judge McKeon is committed to fortifying the relationship of the ombudsman’s office with parliament, and ensuring that accountability, fairness, and good governance become everyday realities for the citizens of Malta.

