en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

In an enlightening conversation, parliamentary ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, unraveled the multifaceted role of his institution and the journey since his assumption of office nine months ago. The ombudsman’s office, transcending the conventional role of investigating complaints against public administration, has emerged as a voice for the vulnerable and those often marginalized in the policy-making arena.

Navigating the Role of Ombudsman

The institution has adopted a proactive approach, reaching out to those hesitant to approach, launching investigations on its own initiative, and responding to public outcry and media reports. Their mission for 2024 is a vision of public administration that is more receptive to complaints, prompt in responses, and willing to implement recommendations that improve the lives of the people.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve in Valletta: Celebration Amid Concerns Over Overcrowding and Safety)

A Push for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

Judge McKeon has been a vocal advocate for the juridical recognition of good administration as a fundamental right. He is also championing the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. Despite the lack of a dedicated NHRI, the ombudsman’s office has proposed to take on this role, citing the advantages of leveraging its existing legal framework and operational setup.

(Read Also: Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023)

Call for Transparency and Accountability

The ombudsman has also urged for final reports sent to the House of Representatives to be formally discussed. This initiative has gained support from the current speaker of the House. As we look ahead, Judge McKeon is committed to fortifying the relationship of the ombudsman’s office with parliament, and ensuring that accountability, fairness, and good governance become everyday realities for the citizens of Malta.

Read More

0
Human Rights Law Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ombudsman Calls for More Reactive Public Administration and Establishment of NHRI

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pope Francis Denounces Violence Against Women Amid Italy's Femicide Crisis

By Quadri Adejumo

Afghanistan Relocates One Million Internally Displaced Individuals Amid Rising Concerns

By Saboor Bayat

Indonesia's Rohingya Crisis: A Mirror to Israeli Discrimination?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Rafah Zoo Becomes Sanctuary Amid Starvation ...
@Human Rights · 19 mins
Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Rafah Zoo Becomes Sanctuary Amid Starvation ...
heart comment 0
Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid

By Salman Khan

Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid
Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands

By Geeta Pillai

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By Justice Nwafor

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
57 seconds
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
1 min
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
3 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
4 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
5 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
7 mins
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
7 mins
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
7 mins
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
8 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
41 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
59 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app