Malta Data Protection Orders Blogger to Remove Chats, Citing Law Violations

In a significant turn of events, Malta's data protection commissioner has ordered Mark Camilleri, an author and blogger, to remove published WhatsApp chats from his blog. The chats in question are between Rosianne Cutajar, an independent MP formerly associated with the Labour Party, and Yorgen Fenech, a business scion currently incarcerated for alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The chats were initially released on Camilleri's blog on March 21, 2023, in connection with libel proceedings Cutajar initiated against Camilleri. The Information and Data Protection Commissioner, Ian Deguara, after conducting an investigation requested by Fenech, determined that the publication of the chats was not in the public interest. Furthermore, it exceeded journalistic exemption and violated data protection laws.

Respecting Privacy Rights

According to the Commissioner, Camilleri failed to show that the publication of the chats served substantial public interest. The blogger did not redact sensitive personal data and lacked a legitimate basis for the publication, especially concerning the details of Fenech's private life. The Commissioner underscored the importance of preserving the rights and reputation of others, particularly when media content discloses intimate or personal information.

Despite the warning to delete the chats within three days or face an administrative fine, Camilleri plans to contest the decision. He argues that the public has a right to know about these conversations, which took place while Cutajar was serving as a parliamentary representative. Camilleri, who has a 20-day window to appeal, has stated that he will not remove the chats as directed.