Malta

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela Initiates Major Cabinet Reshuffle

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
A Reshuffle Less Than Two Years Post Election

Prime Minister Robert Abela is in the midst of orchestrating a major reshuffle of his executive team, calling each cabinet member to his office at Auberge de Castille in Valletta for a personal discussion about their roles. This significant move, the first since the 2022 general election, is expected to bring about a comprehensive reorganization of the government’s leadership positions.

A Reshuffle Less Than Two Years Post Election

The reshuffle comes less than two years after the general election, a contest that saw Abela’s Labour party emerge victorious. The current cabinet, which was announced in March 2022, consists of 18 ministers and four parliamentary secretaries. At the time of its formation, nine ministers retained their previous posts, five ministers saw their portfolios changed, and six new faces were introduced into the cabinet.

A Move to Align with Government Objectives

The reshuffle reflects Prime Minister Abela’s intention to refresh or adjust the composition of his team in line with his government’s objectives, political strategies, or response to evolving circumstances within the nation or the party. Given the complexities of governing, such reshuffles are not uncommon, and they can serve to rejuvenate a government, bring in fresh perspectives, and realign portfolios to better meet current challenges and priorities.

Anticipated Extensive Changes

While the specific changes are yet to be announced, sources indicate that the reshuffle is expected to be extensive. This could mean significant shifts in leadership positions, the introduction of new faces, or changes in ministerial portfolios. The process involves Prime Minister Abela personally calling ministers to his office to discuss these changes and presumably to inform them of their new roles or confirm their continuance in their current positions.

Malta Politics
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

