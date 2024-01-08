en English
Politics

Malta’s PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation

On a breezy day in the heart of Europe, Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela sat across from former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, the current overseer of the European single market review. The agenda was clear – to address the need for European Union (EU) legislation to be more mindful of the diverse impacts on all member states, especially the smaller or peripheral ones.

Malta’s Concerns Over ‘FIT for 55’ Directive

Abela pointed to the ‘FIT for 55’ directive, an ambitious EU initiative designed to slash regional emissions by 55% by 2030, as a prime example of policy that might not be adequately tailored to smaller nations. The directive’s Emissions Trading System has raised eyebrows in Malta, a country wholly reliant on shipping for cargo transportation. The fear is that the introduction of this system could inflate costs for an economy already grappling with various challenges.

A Call for a European-Wide Industrial Policy

Not one to shy away from difficult conversations, Letta underscored the necessity of a European-wide industrial policy to mitigate dependence on state aid and put an end to the fragmentation of national rules. The intent is to streamline procedures, improve efficiency, and uplift the collective European economy.

State Aid: A Critical Lifeline for Malta

Abela took the opportunity to advocate for more flexibility in state aid, especially for critical sectors like transport, digital connectivity, and energy. Malta’s plea for state aid to bolster the struggling Air Malta airline was previously rebuffed by the European Commission, leading to the airline’s impending closure. Furthermore, the EU has urged Malta to curtail energy subsidies, citing the country’s escalating deficits. Abela argued that these sectors are vital for island states, and their stability must be safeguarded.

In closing, this meeting with Letta forms part of the latter’s efforts in crafting a comprehensive report on the single market, scheduled for publication later this year. The dialogue reinforced the importance of framing EU policies that consider the unique circumstances of each member state, ensuring that the collective European vision does not compromise individual national interests.

Politics Transportation
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

