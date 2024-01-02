Malta’s Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge

In the wake of a significant electoral defeat, the Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta is rallying to regain its third seat in the European Parliament (MEP) elections, due this June 2024. This mission is especially crucial for the party’s leader, Bernard Grech, who has staked his leadership on the election’s outcome, pledging to step down if the party fails to secure three MEP seats. This move comes at a time when, despite government scandals, the PN’s standing in public surveys remains lackluster.

The Unimpressive Popularity of the Nationalist Party

According to recent polls, Grech’s popularity is standing at 21.1% compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s 37.5%. The PN’s underwhelming performance, even amidst government controversies, indicates a challenging road ahead for the party as it strives to regain its footing.

Insights from Academics and Political Analysts

Academic George Vital Zammit and political analyst Kurt Borg offer insights into the PN’s predicament. Zammit suggests that failing to win back the third MEP seat would be a significant setback for the party, signalling a lack of progress. On the other hand, Borg views the upcoming elections as crucial but not the final chance for Grech to prove his leadership.

Failure to Capitalize on Labour’s Losses

Zammit also points out that the PN has not capitalized on the Labour Party’s losses, suggesting that the party should leverage its best asset – MEP Roberta Metsola. Borg, meanwhile, criticizes the PN’s handling of civil rights debates over the past decade and suggests that both major parties are gradually losing the electorate’s trust.

The MEP elections are seen as a significant moment for Grech’s leadership and the future of the PN. With the general election due in 2027, the stakes are high for the Nationalist Party to re-establish its prominence in Malta’s political landscape.

