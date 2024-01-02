en English
Europe

Malta’s Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
Malta’s Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge

In the wake of a significant electoral defeat, the Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta is rallying to regain its third seat in the European Parliament (MEP) elections, due this June 2024. This mission is especially crucial for the party’s leader, Bernard Grech, who has staked his leadership on the election’s outcome, pledging to step down if the party fails to secure three MEP seats. This move comes at a time when, despite government scandals, the PN’s standing in public surveys remains lackluster.

The Unimpressive Popularity of the Nationalist Party

According to recent polls, Grech’s popularity is standing at 21.1% compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s 37.5%. The PN’s underwhelming performance, even amidst government controversies, indicates a challenging road ahead for the party as it strives to regain its footing.

(Read Also: Roberta Metsola: At the Crossroads of Maltese Politics and the European Parliament)

Insights from Academics and Political Analysts

Academic George Vital Zammit and political analyst Kurt Borg offer insights into the PN’s predicament. Zammit suggests that failing to win back the third MEP seat would be a significant setback for the party, signalling a lack of progress. On the other hand, Borg views the upcoming elections as crucial but not the final chance for Grech to prove his leadership.

(Read Also: Malta Dispatches Mine Detectors to Ukraine as Humanitarian Aid)

Failure to Capitalize on Labour’s Losses

Zammit also points out that the PN has not capitalized on the Labour Party’s losses, suggesting that the party should leverage its best asset – MEP Roberta Metsola. Borg, meanwhile, criticizes the PN’s handling of civil rights debates over the past decade and suggests that both major parties are gradually losing the electorate’s trust.

The MEP elections are seen as a significant moment for Grech’s leadership and the future of the PN. With the general election due in 2027, the stakes are high for the Nationalist Party to re-establish its prominence in Malta’s political landscape.

Europe Malta Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

