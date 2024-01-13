Malta’s Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years

The Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta finds itself in hot water, having failed to submit its donation reports and accounts for 2021 and 2022, a legal obligation as per the Financing of Political Parties Act of 2016. The Electoral Commission, the overseer of political financial transparency, confirmed this non-compliance, stating that it has yet to receive these critical documents from the PN.

Legislative Requirements and Penalties

The Financing of Political Parties Act mandates that political parties must disclose the names of donors who contribute more than 7,000 euros and caps donations from individuals or companies at 20,000 euros. In addition to this, political parties are required to present audited accounts to the Electoral Commission within four months of the end of their financial year. Failure to comply with these directives results in a hefty fine of 10,000 euros. Furthermore, a donation report must be submitted within 60 days after the reporting period, with a maximum administrative fine of 20,000 euros for failure to do so.

PN’s Non-disclosure since 2020

Notably, since Bernard Grech‘s election as the leader of the PN in October 2020, no accounts or donation reports for full calendar years have been disclosed. The last available donation report from the Nationalist Party was in 2020, which disclosed a donation of almost 15,000 euros from Grech himself, representing his unspent leadership campaign funds. When asked about the non-submission of these documents, Grech chose not to provide a direct answer, emphasizing instead that the party would continue to fulfill its duties.

A Party’s Duty to Transparency

Political parties’ compliance with the Financing of Political Parties Act is not just a legal requirement but also a testament to their commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. The failure of the Nationalist Party to submit the required documents, particularly since the election of its current leader, raises questions about its financial operations and accountability to its supporters and the general public. As the PN struggles with this setback, it serves as a reminder to all political entities of the importance of abiding by the established financial regulations for the sake of both legal compliance and public trust.