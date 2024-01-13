en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Malta’s Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Malta’s Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years

The Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta finds itself in hot water, having failed to submit its donation reports and accounts for 2021 and 2022, a legal obligation as per the Financing of Political Parties Act of 2016. The Electoral Commission, the overseer of political financial transparency, confirmed this non-compliance, stating that it has yet to receive these critical documents from the PN.

Legislative Requirements and Penalties

The Financing of Political Parties Act mandates that political parties must disclose the names of donors who contribute more than 7,000 euros and caps donations from individuals or companies at 20,000 euros. In addition to this, political parties are required to present audited accounts to the Electoral Commission within four months of the end of their financial year. Failure to comply with these directives results in a hefty fine of 10,000 euros. Furthermore, a donation report must be submitted within 60 days after the reporting period, with a maximum administrative fine of 20,000 euros for failure to do so.

PN’s Non-disclosure since 2020

Notably, since Bernard Grech‘s election as the leader of the PN in October 2020, no accounts or donation reports for full calendar years have been disclosed. The last available donation report from the Nationalist Party was in 2020, which disclosed a donation of almost 15,000 euros from Grech himself, representing his unspent leadership campaign funds. When asked about the non-submission of these documents, Grech chose not to provide a direct answer, emphasizing instead that the party would continue to fulfill its duties.

A Party’s Duty to Transparency

Political parties’ compliance with the Financing of Political Parties Act is not just a legal requirement but also a testament to their commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. The failure of the Nationalist Party to submit the required documents, particularly since the election of its current leader, raises questions about its financial operations and accountability to its supporters and the general public. As the PN struggles with this setback, it serves as a reminder to all political entities of the importance of abiding by the established financial regulations for the sake of both legal compliance and public trust.

0
Law Malta Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
6 mins ago
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
In a horrific turn of events, the tranquil community of Kleinskool was shattered by a suspected gang-related shooting, snatching away three innocent lives, including a pastor. The chilling incident was confirmed by Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, who detailed that law enforcement was swiftly on the scene, revealing the grim reality of the
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
11 mins ago
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
12 mins ago
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation
7 mins ago
Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation
Revolutionary Changes in Pension Law to Prevent Overpayments and Protect Beneficiary Families
7 mins ago
Revolutionary Changes in Pension Law to Prevent Overpayments and Protect Beneficiary Families
Florida House Bill 585: A New Era of Accountability for Financial Institutions
9 mins ago
Florida House Bill 585: A New Era of Accountability for Financial Institutions
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
24 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
24 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
35 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
51 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
1 min
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
2 mins
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
2 mins
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
3 mins
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app