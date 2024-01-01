en English
Malta

Malta’s Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny

In Malta, the Labour Party’s decade-long tenure, from 2013 to 2023, has been marred by allegations of declining good governance and a weakening rule of law. While the period has seen economic and social progress, the party stands accused of fostering an oligarchy of influential business interests. These vested entities have purportedly inflicted environmental harm and driven up prices for essential goods, thereby impacting citizens’ quality of life.

Reputation Tarnished by Scandals

The Labour Party’s reputation has been considerably tarnished by corruption scandals. The Panama Papers, a global expose of offshore financial secrecy, and public hospital issues have cast a shadow on the party’s integrity. The loss of key members, who were closely aligned with the party’s ideals, has further exacerbated the situation. In the face of these challenges, the party’s need to return to its foundational principles of meritocracy, transparency, and accountability is more pressing than ever.

(Read Also: Malta’s Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution)

Robert Abela: A Leader Under Siege

Robert Abela, the current Prime Minister of Malta and leader of the Labour Party, is often depicted as a well-intentioned leader facing a barrage of criticism. Much of the censure he faces arises, not from his actions, but from the legacy of issues left behind by his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. To regain public trust and restore the party’s standing, Abela must distance himself from the influential business oligarchies and excise opportunists and those tainted by corruption from the party’s ranks.

(Read Also: Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience)

Vexed Opposition and the Road Ahead

Meanwhile, the Nationalist opposition appears to be in disarray, with no alternative leaders presenting a credible challenge to Abela. As such, the Labour Party’s recovery and its fortunes in the 2024 elections rest heavily on Abela’s shoulders. The future of the party hinges on whether he can effectively address these pressing issues and chart a course towards good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Malta Politics
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

