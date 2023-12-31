Malta’s Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead

The decade spanning 2013 to 2023 has witnessed Malta’s Labour Party grappling with a plethora of governance challenges. These range from a regression in good governance, rule of law, transparency, to meritocracy and accountability. The once influential party, despite driving economic and social progress, has been marred with corruption scandals, notably the Panama Papers and public hospital issues, leading to a significant dilution in its integrity.

The Oligarchies and Opportunists

The influence of powerful business oligarchies has further tarnished the reputation of the Labour Party, leading to environmental degradation and rising prices. Opportunists, infiltrating the party for personal gain, have played a significant role in pulling the party away from its core elements of transparency and accountability. The stark contrast of this scenario with the integrity-filled eras of the Labour governments led by Paul Boffa (1947-50) and Alfred Sant (1996-98) is not lost on the public.

The Abela Era

Despite the shadows of the past, the current Prime Minister and Labour leader, Robert Abela, is viewed as the best choice to steer the country. However, the road ahead is not a walk in the park. Abela has inherited a myriad of negative situations and has been the target of unfair criticism. His potential as a leader remains unquestionable if he can muster the courage to distance the party from corrupting influences and return to principles of meritocracy.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Abela’s immediate challenge is to find a nominee for the next President of the Republic who can achieve a two-thirds majority in parliament. Potential candidates include Evarist Bartolo, Helena Dalli, Karmenu Vella, and Michael Falzon, with the possibility of proposing a candidate from the ranks of the Opposition. The appointment of a new president is crucial for the political landscape in Malta, as it could have implications for issues such as abortion laws and civil liberties.

Meanwhile, the upcoming elections in Malta for European Parliament and local councils will provide a strong indication of public sentiment. Voter turnout was the lowest in half a century in the 2022 general election, with 15% of voters abstaining. The Labour Party’s confidence in maintaining its four seats in the European Parliament is juxtaposed with the Nationalist Party’s cautious optimism about electing a third MEP.

The Labour Party’s governance challenges are further highlighted by the annulment of a major government deal with a private sector company over three of the country’s hospitals, the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal, and the decision to close down Air Malta and set up a new national airline. The government’s inaction in recovering the hospitals deal funds has attracted criticism and legal action from the Opposition, with the timeline for the case regarding the international tribunal expected to be determined by the end of 2025.