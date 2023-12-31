Malta’s Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward

As the clock strikes midnight on the 4th of April, 2023, Malta’s political landscape faces an impending challenge. The term of President George Vella is set to end, and finding a nominee able to obtain a two-thirds majority in parliament has become a herculean task. Prime Minister Robert Abela, the man at the helm of the Labour Party, is confronted with the daunting prospect of choosing the most deserving Labourite for the post, a decision that may stir resentments within his own party. Names such as Helena Dalli, Karmenu Vella, and Michael Falzon have emerged as potential successors. Yet, another option sits on the table: proposing a candidate from the ranks of the Opposition to avoid a deadlock.

The Labour Party: A Decade Under Scrutiny

The decade spanning 2013 to 2023 has seen the Labour Party grappling with challenges in good governance, rule of law, transparency, meritocracy, and accountability. Accusations of an eroding democracy, the influence of powerful business oligarchies, corruption scandals, and opportunists infiltrating the party’s ranks have tarnished the party’s image. Despite this, Prime Minister Robert Abela, who has borne the brunt of criticism, remains the best choice to lead the country and the party at present. His critics argue that his alleged shortcomings stem from inherited problems and difficult circumstances rather than personal ill will.

A Call for Change

The party’s lifeline could lie in a return to meritocracy, a distancing from powerful business interests, and a purge of opportunists connected to corruption and unethical behavior. Aligning with the interests of ordinary citizens and focusing on political integrity could be the key to regaining public trust and support. The Labour Party must look beyond the shadows of the past and turn towards a future characterized by transparency and accountability.

Upcoming Elections: A Litmus Test

The year 2024 will serve as a litmus test for public sentiment, as Malta gears up for the European Parliament and local council elections. A noticeable drop in voter turnout to 85% in the 2022 general election hints at a growing discontent with politics and political parties. The upcoming elections will also test the Labour Party’s strength in maintaining its four seats in the European Parliament. The Nationalist Party’s Roberta Metsola and David Casa are the favorites for the upcoming election, shining a spotlight on the Labour Party’s ability to rally its base.

Controversies and Challenges

Major controversies have cast a long shadow over the Labour Party’s governance. The annulment of a major government deal with a private sector company over three hospitals by the court, allegations of collusion between the government and the concessionaire, an ongoing magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal, and the closure of Air Malta to be replaced by a new national airline, have all contributed to the party’s declining public image. These challenges, while substantial, also provide an opportunity for the Labour Party to demonstrate its resilience and commitment to change.