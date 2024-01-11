Malta’s DSS Overpays €2.4 Million in Children’s Allowances Due to Oversight

The Department of Social Security (DSS) in Malta has reportedly overpaid €2.4 million in children’s allowances due to an oversight in investigating suspicious income declarations by parents, according to findings by the National Audit Office (NAO). These errors in payment allocation have highlighted potential issues of fraud and administrative error within the department.

Professions Under Scrutiny

During the audit, it was observed that individuals engaged in professions such as building, construction, renovation, and carpentry were receiving the maximum children’s allowance. This was despite the fact that their declared incomes were significantly high, and therefore, they should have been disqualified from receiving such benefits. The DSS, however, reportedly does not delve deeper into these unreasonably low income declarations, thereby raising questions about potential fraud or error.

Auditor General’s Recommendations

The Auditor General has urged the DSS to collaborate with the Inland Revenue Department to investigate these cases. He emphasized the urgency of not only identifying these discrepancies but also recovering the overpaid funds. However, the DSS responded, stating that it is not within their purview to investigate income declarations. Their role, as they described, is to notify the head of the household when such low income declarations are consistently made, flagging the potential for erroneous or fraudulent claims.

Government Criticized for Inadequate Recovery Efforts

The government has faced criticism for its lackadaisical approach towards recouping the overpaid amounts. The report further suggested improvements to the overpayment notification process, ensuring claimants are aware they need to repay the funds. As a response to the recommendations, the DSS has agreed to revise their notification letters and will encourage beneficiaries to enter into repayment agreements to resolve the issue. The need for tighter oversight and stringent income verification procedures is more evident than ever, as is the urgent need to rectify this expensive oversight.