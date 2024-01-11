en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Malta’s DSS Overpays €2.4 Million in Children’s Allowances Due to Oversight

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Malta’s DSS Overpays €2.4 Million in Children’s Allowances Due to Oversight

The Department of Social Security (DSS) in Malta has reportedly overpaid €2.4 million in children’s allowances due to an oversight in investigating suspicious income declarations by parents, according to findings by the National Audit Office (NAO). These errors in payment allocation have highlighted potential issues of fraud and administrative error within the department.

Professions Under Scrutiny

During the audit, it was observed that individuals engaged in professions such as building, construction, renovation, and carpentry were receiving the maximum children’s allowance. This was despite the fact that their declared incomes were significantly high, and therefore, they should have been disqualified from receiving such benefits. The DSS, however, reportedly does not delve deeper into these unreasonably low income declarations, thereby raising questions about potential fraud or error.

Auditor General’s Recommendations

The Auditor General has urged the DSS to collaborate with the Inland Revenue Department to investigate these cases. He emphasized the urgency of not only identifying these discrepancies but also recovering the overpaid funds. However, the DSS responded, stating that it is not within their purview to investigate income declarations. Their role, as they described, is to notify the head of the household when such low income declarations are consistently made, flagging the potential for erroneous or fraudulent claims.

Government Criticized for Inadequate Recovery Efforts

The government has faced criticism for its lackadaisical approach towards recouping the overpaid amounts. The report further suggested improvements to the overpayment notification process, ensuring claimants are aware they need to repay the funds. As a response to the recommendations, the DSS has agreed to revise their notification letters and will encourage beneficiaries to enter into repayment agreements to resolve the issue. The need for tighter oversight and stringent income verification procedures is more evident than ever, as is the urgent need to rectify this expensive oversight.

0
Malta Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malta

See more
2 hours ago
The Evolution of Economic Prestige and Political Strategy: A Comparative Analysis
Technology’s allure as an economic sector, particularly in areas of computer technology and artificial intelligence, has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by career prospects, personal interest, and attractive compensation packages. The sector’s prestige is reminiscent of the erstwhile glory of Malta’s manufacturing industry, which once provided financial independence and skill development for young Maltese
The Evolution of Economic Prestige and Political Strategy: A Comparative Analysis
Former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri Appointed Head of Project Green
20 hours ago
Former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri Appointed Head of Project Green
Historic Selmun: A Victim of Neglect and Missed Opportunities
22 hours ago
Historic Selmun: A Victim of Neglect and Missed Opportunities
Athletic Prowess on Display as Over 260 Compete in Rush AC's Meeting at Marsa Stadium
6 hours ago
Athletic Prowess on Display as Over 260 Compete in Rush AC's Meeting at Marsa Stadium
Sliema Road Closure Announced: Traffic Diversions Expected
9 hours ago
Sliema Road Closure Announced: Traffic Diversions Expected
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
18 hours ago
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Star Shamar Joseph Impresses in Warm-Up Match Against Cricket Australia XI
2 mins
Rising Star Shamar Joseph Impresses in Warm-Up Match Against Cricket Australia XI
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
2 mins
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
2 mins
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
2 mins
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
Serious Injury as Shipping Container Falls in Takanini Warehouse Accident
3 mins
Serious Injury as Shipping Container Falls in Takanini Warehouse Accident
Former Maldives AG Azima Shakoor Appeals Loan Repayment Ruling Amidst Electoral Race
3 mins
Former Maldives AG Azima Shakoor Appeals Loan Repayment Ruling Amidst Electoral Race
Political Divisions Reflected in Choices of Accommodation: The Raskin-Trump Hotel Debate
4 mins
Political Divisions Reflected in Choices of Accommodation: The Raskin-Trump Hotel Debate
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
2 mins
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
2 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
3 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
5 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
6 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
6 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app