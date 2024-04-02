Malta Welcomes President Myriam Spiteri Debono: Historic Swearing-In Ceremony and Public Walkabout

On a significant day for Malta, President-elect Myriam Spiteri Debono is set to be officially sworn in, marking a momentous occasion in the country's political landscape. Scheduled for Thursday, the ceremony will not only be a formal investiture but also an opportunity for public engagement, as Spiteri Debono will partake in a walk from St John's Co-Cathedral to the Presidential Palace in Valletta. This event symbolizes a new chapter in Maltese governance and democracy, showcasing a seamless blend of tradition and public inclusivity.

Path to Presidency

The journey to the presidency for Spiteri Debono has been marked by unanimous parliamentary support, reflecting her esteemed position within Maltese politics. Her departure from Birkirkara at 9.15 am will lead to a Mass at the Co-Cathedral, celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, emphasizing the ceremonial gravitas of the day. Accompanied by her husband Anthony, Spiteri Debono's walk to the palace is not just a physical transition but a symbolic passage towards her new role as Malta's 11th president.

Public Participation and Celebrations

This swearing-in ceremony is unique, inviting the public to actively participate in the festivities. The route from the cathedral to St George's Square will be lined with citizens and supporters, eager to greet the president-elect. Following her oath of office at approximately 12.15 pm, Spiteri Debono will address the nation, marking her first official speech as president. The Armed Forces of Malta will honor her with a national salute, a guard of honour, and a flypast, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the war monument in Floriana. These acts of commemoration and celebration are not just for Spiteri Debono but for Malta's collective spirit and unity.

A Call to Unity

In anticipation of this historic day, the public and various organizations have been urged to display the Maltese flag, a symbol of national pride and solidarity. This gesture is more than a formality; it's a reflection of the Maltese people's respect for their country's leadership and a shared vision for the future. As Spiteri Debono steps into her role as president, it's a moment for Malta to look forward with hope and ambition, underpinned by a strong sense of community and national identity.

As Malta stands on the cusp of this new era, the swearing-in of Myriam Spiteri Debono as president is not just a ceremonial transition but a testament to the nation's democratic values and the collective will of its people. It's a day of reflection, celebration, and anticipation, as Malta embraces its future with optimism and unity.