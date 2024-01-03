en English
Malta

Malta Government Embroiled in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Malta Government Embroiled in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive

In a series of events that have shaken Malta’s political landscape, the government finds itself embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal tied to fraudulent and collusive contracts related to hospital construction and refurbishment. The Maltese courts have annulled contracts worth a staggering 400 million, which were linked with the Labour Party and internationally recognized criminals.

Prime Minister’s Role in the Scandal

Prime Minister Robert Abela is at the heart of the scandal, accused of providing misleading statements about the payment of wages and services received in exchange for these contracts. The government has also initiated international arbitration against the company Steward, a move questioned by many.

A Former Labour MP’s Involvement

Adding to the scandal’s depth, a former Labour MP, Silvio Grixti, is alleged to have participated in a separate benefits scandal, accused of providing fake certificates and abetting the theft of public funds. Despite the seriousness of his alleged offenses, Grixti has not been arrested and instead, has received consultancy deals with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Public Image vs Reality

The scandal paints a picture of a government more focused on maintaining public image and political appearances while the country’s major issues remain unaddressed. The Prime Minister’s role in this scandal has raised questions about his capacity to lead and the integrity of his government.

Meanwhile, a separate corruption case unfolds in the US where former Vitol employee, Javier Aguilar, is set to stand trial for allegedly bribing officials in Ecuador to win a $300 million contract from state oil company Petroecuador. This marks the first trial in the US as part of a Justice Department investigation into commodity trading firms paying bribes to win business from state-run companies across Latin America. Vitol has previously admitted to bribing officials in Brazil, Mexico, and Ecuador and agreed to pay $164 million to resolve US and Brazilian probes.

In yet another corruption scandal, US Senator Robert Menendez faces new criminal charges of accepting bribes to help a businessman secure investment from a fund with ties to Qatar’s government. He is also accused of accepting bribes from New Jersey residents and using his power and influence to benefit the government of Egypt. Menendez denies these charges and has stepped down from his chairmanship of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Malta Politics
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

