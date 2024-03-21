Malta Falls Short in GRECO Anti-Corruption Evaluation, Implementing Only Four of 23 Recommendations

Malta's commitment to combating corruption has been critically assessed in a recent report by the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), revealing that the island nation has satisfactorily implemented only four out of 23 anti-corruption recommendations. Published on Thursday, this report scrutinizes the actions taken by the Maltese government since the 2019 recommendations, highlighting a significant gap between the suggested measures and their actual implementation.

Analysis of Unaddressed Recommendations

The GRECO evaluation underscores Malta's inaction on several key fronts. Notably, the government has not established any guidelines to regulate interactions between top officials and lobbyists, a move critical for preventing undue influence on policy-making. Additionally, there remains a stark deficiency in the enforcement of conflict of interest declarations among top executives. The report also points out the lack of concrete action in enhancing the transparency of MPs' asset declarations and the absence of legal frameworks to enable the use of special investigative techniques like wiretapping in corruption probes.

Areas Requiring Improvement

GRECO's report calls on Malta to reduce the reliance on 'persons of trust,' advocating for the imposition of higher integrity standards. The failure to develop a comprehensive integrity strategy for high-ranking officials was termed as 'regrettable' by GRECO, although it acknowledged some progress in improving the police force's communication strategy and in laying the groundwork for a National Anti-Fraud and Corruption Strategy. Despite these efforts, the overall progress remains modest, particularly concerning reforms aimed at top executive roles within the government.

Next Steps for Malta

The Council of Europe has mandated that Maltese authorities submit a detailed progress report by the end of the year, emphasizing the urgency for Malta to align with the anti-corruption standards set forth by GRECO. This call to action stresses the need for Malta to address the unimplemented recommendations promptly, particularly those related to enhancing transparency, regulating lobbying activities, and strengthening legal measures against corruption. Failure to do so not only undermines Malta's integrity on the international stage but also hampers its internal governance and public trust.

As Malta faces this critical evaluation, the road ahead demands a concerted effort from all levels of government to instill a culture of transparency and accountability. The GRECO report serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead, urging immediate action to fulfill the unmet recommendations. The outcome of this endeavor will significantly influence Malta's position in the fight against corruption and its commitment to upholding democratic principles and ethical governance.