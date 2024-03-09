Malta and Libya Strengthen Ties in Security and Migration Talks in Tripoli

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri recently met with top Libyan officials in Tripoli, highlighting the pivotal role the security situation in Libya plays in the Mediterranean and southern Europe's safety. This collaboration aims to bolster the protection of Maltese and Libyan citizens through enhanced law enforcement and security measures, including training exercises for Libyan officials.

Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, Camilleri emphasized the importance of collaboration in law enforcement and security. These talks focused on establishing training exercises designed to upskill Libyan law enforcement officials. The goal is to forge a robust partnership capable of addressing various security challenges, thereby ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Combatting Irregular Immigration and Organised Crime

Camilleri's meeting with Libyan Interior Minister Emad Trabelsi delved into issues of irregular immigration and the suppression of organized crime. The discussions highlighted the efforts of Libyan authorities on land and sea to prevent loss of life and tackle organized crime.

Malta's commitment to assisting in the development of Libyan law enforcement capacities was reaffirmed, focusing on fighting international crime in the Mediterranean and bolstering the human resources of the Libyan security forces.

Future Collaborations and European Union Involvement

The visit concluded with Camilleri expressing gratitude towards the Libyan authorities for their ongoing cooperation and noting the progress made by Libya in these areas. He also expressed hope for increased collaboration between the European Union and Libya to further strengthen the process of securing the region and effectively managing migration.

This meeting marks a significant step towards enhancing the security and safety of the central Mediterranean region. The collaborative efforts between Malta and Libya aim to address key issues such as irregular immigration and organized crime, with a focus on training and capacity building for Libyan law enforcement. The involvement of the European Union could further amplify these efforts, leading to a more secure and stable Mediterranean.