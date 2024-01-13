Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the chairperson of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This coalition of opposition parties, comprising 28 members, is poised to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision to appoint Kharge, however, is yet to be officially announced.

A Coalition in the Making

The selection of Kharge was determined in a meeting which saw the conspicuous absence of representatives from Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and Samajwadi Party. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, another contender for the role, threw his support behind a Congress member assuming the position. Despite his gracious gesture, Kumar has been chosen as the convener of the alliance, subject to final consultation with the absent parties.

Challenges on the Horizon

While the appointment of a chairperson is a significant step, the INDIA bloc has numerous obstacles to overcome. One of the most contentious issues is seat-sharing among its member parties. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, the reluctance of the Samajwadi Party to share seats with the state Congress has led to tensions. Similarly, negotiations between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been strained due to disagreements over seat allocations in Delhi, Punjab, and other states.

A Call for Unity

Amidst these challenges, the leaders present at the meeting stressed the importance of national unity. They called for setting aside state-level differences within the alliance and focusing on the greater goal – challenging the incumbent NDA government in the upcoming elections. This sentiment underscores the necessity for cohesion within the alliance, as they navigate the political waters of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.