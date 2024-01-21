Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Assam CM, Accuses BJP of Attempting to Impose Views

In a political rally in Nagaon district, Assam, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge launched a direct attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of subservience to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge's criticism takes its roots from Sarma's political journey which saw him moving from Congress to BJP, a shift he likened to a cat that meows at its owner.

Assault on Congress Leader Triggers Outcry

Kharge's comments came in the wake of an incident where Bhupen Kumar Borah, the state Congress chief, was reportedly assaulted at a Bajrang Dal event. Expressing his condemnation of the attack, Kharge voiced concerns over what he views as a diminishing tolerance in the country, a trend he finds deeply worrying.

The Congress 'Yatra' and BJP-Ruled States

Highlighting the contrast in situations, Kharge pointed out that no violence occurred during Congress's 'yatra' (journey) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, even when it was passing through BJP-ruled states. This observation was made in an effort to underscore the different approaches of the two parties when it comes to political discourse and conflict resolution.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Corruption

Kharge didn't shy away from bringing up past allegations of corruption against Sarma by BJP leaders Modi and Amit Shah. He suggested a degree of hypocrisy in the scenario, observing that the accusations ceased once Sarma became a part of BJP. He went on to assert that the Congress party historically supported the development of Northeast states and sought to unite people. He juxtaposed this with what he alleges are the BJP's divisive tactics and centralization of power in Delhi.

BJP's 'One Nation, One Leader' Philosophy Criticized

Kharge strongly criticized the BJP's philosophy of 'one nation, one leader, one language, one election, one ideology,'. He accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to impose their views on the country. His comments reflect the growing tension between the two major political parties and set the stage for further political discourse in the country.