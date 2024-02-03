Mallikarjun Kharge Challenges BJP Government in Rajya Sabha Session

In a significant session of the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the current Leader of the Opposition, sparked a lively exchange with his critical examination of the BJP government's stance on key issues. Kharge, known for his candid expression, did not hold back as he questioned the government's approach to public interest litigation, particularly with regards to women's reservation.

Remarks that Stirred the House

Kharge's comments in the Rajya Sabha, particularly his critique of the BJP's aspirations for the next Lok Sabha elections, were met with widespread laughter from both the Treasury and Opposition benches. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar could not contain their amusement at Kharge's bold remarks.

However, it was not all mirth in the house. Kharge's comments struck a chord, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to acknowledge the truth behind his words. Speaker Dhankhar, on the other hand, pointed out the unusual level of applause elicited by the Opposition leader's comments, an indication of Kharge's influence within the Rajya Sabha.

Challenging BJP's Confidence

Unfazed by the reactions to his comments, Kharge further challenged the BJP's confidence in their electoral prospects. He suggested that the Opposition alliance, under the banner of INDIA, would pose a formidable challenge to the BJP in the upcoming elections. Kharge went as far as forecasting that the BJP would not secure even a hundred seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Verbal Clash Over Political Turmoil

During the Rajya Sabha proceedings, a verbal clash between Kharge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also unfolded. The point of contention was the ongoing political turbulence in Jharkhand and Bihar, with a particular focus on an ED notice served to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The exchange escalated into a debate over patriotism, with Kharge affirming the Congress's unwavering commitment to the nation and its opposition to any attempts to fracture the country.