Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses PM Modi of Neglecting Key National Issues in Rajya Sabha Speech

In an impassioned critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rajya Sabha address, Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress, accused Modi of forsaking key national issues such as unemployment, price rise, and economic inequality. Kharge contended that the Prime Minister's response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address was a targeted attack on the Congress party's past actions rather than an addressal of current challenges.

Accusations of Neglecting Constitutional Values

Kharge charged the BJP-led government with a disregard for the Constitution, an estrangement from India's historic independence movements, and a failure to uphold patriotic values. He chastened the government for its perceived opacity, repurposing the acronym 'NDA' to mean 'No Data Available' to illustrate the lack of recent census, employment, and health survey data.

Comparison of UPA and NDA Governments

Highlighting the accomplishments of the UPA government, Kharge juxtaposed its 2.2% unemployment rate with the current 45-year high. He questioned the BJP government's reduced average GDP growth rate and underscored the UPA's milestones: India's emergence as the third-largest economy in 2011 and the elevation of 14 crore people from poverty.

The UPA's Role in Digital Transformation

Kharge asserted that the Congress-led UPA paved the way for India's digital transformation, referencing the enrollment of 65 crore Aadhaar and the initiation of direct subsidy transfers. He also underscored the troubling number of vacant government posts, especially those affecting SC, ST, and OBC communities, and criticized the contractual nature of teaching positions in Eklavya schools.

Privatization Concerns and the Growing Trade Deficit

In response to PM Modi's critique of the Congress's handling of public sector undertakings (PSUs), Kharge pointed to the BJP's privatization of 147 PSUs. He expressed concern over the burgeoning trade deficit, which has tripled over the last decade without sufficient government recognition or corrective action.