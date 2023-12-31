en English
Africa

Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:01 am EST
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

On the threshold of a new era, Mali is stepping into 2024 without the presence of the United Nations peacekeeping operation, MINUSMA. After a decade-long mission, marred by the loss of more than 300 lives, the operation is set to complete its drawdown today, marking a crucial juncture for the West African nation.

MINUSMA: A Decade of Service

Established in 2013, MINUSMA was deployed to support Mali in its struggle against political and security challenges. The mission, which comprised over 15,000 troops and personnel, has played a pivotal role in protecting civilians, supporting the peace process, and restoring State authority. Even as they conclude their mission, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep appreciation for their service and sacrifice, highlighting their integral role in upholding the principles of the UN Charter.

The Road Ahead: Mali’s Transitional Phase

As MINUSMA departs, Mali is left to navigate its transitional phase following a period of political instability. The nation’s journey towards peace, security, and sustainable development is fraught with challenges, including persistent hostilities and the threat of wider regional conflicts. The UN, despite withdrawing MINUSMA, remains committed to working with the Malian people and transitional government, emphasizing international support and collaboration as vital components for restoring constitutional order.

Regional Implications and International Perspectives

Mali’s situation also has significant regional implications. The formation of the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, signals the potential for further security deterioration. While some nations like the United States have recognized the coup, others, including France, have refused to do so, leading to a complex geopolitical landscape. As Mali steps into 2024, the international community will closely watch how the nation maneuvers through these challenges while maintaining its commitment to peace and development.

Africa International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

