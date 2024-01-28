Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Withdraw from ECOWAS Amid Accusations of Betrayal

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger - three nations in West Africa, have declared their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The juntas, which seized power via military coups, made this announcement on state television. Their decision stems from accusations that ECOWAS has strayed from its founding principles under foreign influence, posing a risk to member nations and their citizens.

ECOWAS Accused of Betrayal

The juntas have criticized ECOWAS for imposing what they perceive as illegal and inhumane sanctions. These sanctions were instituted by ECOWAS in an attempt to reverse the coups and reinstate democratic governments. However, the juntas argue that these measures have only exacerbated the hardship faced by their already struggling populations.

Political Tensions and Foreign Influence

The announcement occurs amidst heightened political tension in the region. It follows the formation of a security alliance by these three nations and their request for support from Russia. This move came after they cut off their military ties with France and other European countries.

The ECOWAS Response and Implications

The process of withdrawing from ECOWAS remains uncertain at this time, and ECOWAS has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the matter. The decision to withdraw was partly driven by the perceived inability of ECOWAS to assist in the fight against terrorism, which the juntas cite as the rationale for overthrowing their governments. The regional court of ECOWAS had also ruled that juntas could not represent their countries in lieu of elected governments.