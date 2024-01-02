en English
Local News

Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase

In a contentious move that has stirred up controversy among its members and the public, Maldon District Council in Essex has raised green waste recycling charges by a significant 25 percent. This decision was announced during a council meeting held on December 14, as part of the revised fees for the fiscal year 2024/25.

Price Hike Sparks Backlash

The increase in green bin recycling charges, from £56 to £70 annually, triggered a swift backlash from Councillor Adrian Fluker. Fluker took issue with the price hike, arguing that the service is already generating a considerable surplus. The current income from the service stands at approximately £768,488, starkly outweighing the service cost estimated to be around £400,000. Fluker has labelled this increase as an “immoral taxation on recycling”.

Council Defends Increase

Despite the criticism, the council has stood its ground. It maintains that the increase is a necessary measure in the face of rising contractor costs and to ensure the maintenance of service levels. The council also points out that despite the increase, their rates remain among the lowest in the county.

Residents Protest Decision

The decision has not been well-received by the residents either, reportedly leading to numerous complaints. In response, Fluker has initiated a campaign encouraging residents to express their discontent by leaving their green bin lids open on collection days.

Defending the council’s decision, Council Leader Richard Siddall justified the increase. Siddall cited the rise in contractor costs and the need to maintain a financially viable and sustainable council amidst the widespread financial risks local authorities are currently facing.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

