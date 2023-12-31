en English
Maldives

Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale’s Municipal Services to Male’ City Council

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:27 pm EST
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale’s Municipal Services to Male’ City Council

In a significant shift in local governance, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has declared the transfer of municipal services in Hulhumale’, a suburban district, to the Male’ City Council. The decision was finalized in a cabinet meeting presided over by President Muizzu on December 31, 2023. The conversion process is set to kick off on the upcoming Monday and is anticipated to wrap up within a month.

Details of the Transfer

The transfer encompasses office spaces, machinery, equipment, municipal land, staff, and other essential resources. In a move to ensure a smooth transition, President Muizzu assured that all staff members involved in the process would retain their current salaries for one year during the transition phase.

Role of Urbanco

Prior to this decision, Urbanco was responsible for delivering the majority of municipal services in Hulhumale’s first and second phases. However, President Muizzu had expressed concerns about Urbanco’s role when he served as the Mayor of Male’ City.

Fulfilling Electoral Promises

President Muizzu’s decision to implement this service transfer within the first 100 days of his term materializes one of the electoral promises he made. As part of his commitment to deliver on his campaign pledges, this transfer is seen as a significant step towards greater autonomy for Male’ City Council.

Maldives Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

