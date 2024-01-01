en English
Maldives

Maldivian President Rings in 2024 with Vision for National Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Maldivian President Rings in 2024 with Vision for National Development

As the world ushers in the New Year 2024, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu sets the stage for a transformative phase in the history of the nation. In his national address, he emphasizes the start of the year as a ‘special season’ for development, underscoring the importance of his administration’s ‘Hafuthaa 14’ pledges.

President Muizzu’s forward-thinking vision aims to align Maldives with the progressive trajectory of countries worldwide, while preserving its distinctive Islamic principles and Maldivian heritage.

Reflecting on 2023: A Year of Decisive Choices

The preceding year marked a critical juncture in Maldivian history. The people of Maldives made resolute decisions, rejecting foreign military presence and charting a path of self-reliance, development, and progress. They resolved to build future generations on Islamic principles and Maldivian heritage, demonstrating readiness for modern housing and infrastructure development.

(Read Also: Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s)

Embrace of Grassroots Development

President Muizzu’s vision is characterized by an emphasis on grassroots development. The President insists that development ideas should originate from the people, a testament to his democratic ethos. His call for the elected party to act with fear of Almighty Allah and to fulfill its duties with honesty and loyalty underscores his commitment to ethical governance.

(Read Also: Akshay Kumar Vacations in Maldives & Reveals Upcoming Film’s Release Date)

Approaching the New Year with Honesty and Enthusiasm

As Maldives ventures into the new year, President Muizzu advocates for wisdom, stability, honesty, and sincerity in development. He urges citizens to approach the new year with truthfulness, informed judgment, and enthusiasm for new aspirations and advancements. A year that begins with such guiding principles is sure to augur well for the people of Maldives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

