Maldivian President Rings in 2024 with Vision for National Development

As the world ushers in the New Year 2024, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu sets the stage for a transformative phase in the history of the nation. In his national address, he emphasizes the start of the year as a ‘special season’ for development, underscoring the importance of his administration’s ‘Hafuthaa 14’ pledges.

President Muizzu’s forward-thinking vision aims to align Maldives with the progressive trajectory of countries worldwide, while preserving its distinctive Islamic principles and Maldivian heritage.

Reflecting on 2023: A Year of Decisive Choices

The preceding year marked a critical juncture in Maldivian history. The people of Maldives made resolute decisions, rejecting foreign military presence and charting a path of self-reliance, development, and progress. They resolved to build future generations on Islamic principles and Maldivian heritage, demonstrating readiness for modern housing and infrastructure development.

Embrace of Grassroots Development

President Muizzu’s vision is characterized by an emphasis on grassroots development. The President insists that development ideas should originate from the people, a testament to his democratic ethos. His call for the elected party to act with fear of Almighty Allah and to fulfill its duties with honesty and loyalty underscores his commitment to ethical governance.

Approaching the New Year with Honesty and Enthusiasm

As Maldives ventures into the new year, President Muizzu advocates for wisdom, stability, honesty, and sincerity in development. He urges citizens to approach the new year with truthfulness, informed judgment, and enthusiasm for new aspirations and advancements. A year that begins with such guiding principles is sure to augur well for the people of Maldives.

