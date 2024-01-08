en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi

In a recent turn of events, the government of the Maldives has suspended three deputy ministers who sparked controversy by making derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various social media platforms. The ministers involved – Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid – referred to Modi as a ‘clown’, a ‘terrorist’, and a ‘puppet of Israel’, and compared India to cow dung in response to Modi’s social media post promoting tourism to the Indian island chain of Lakshadweep.

Backlash on Indian Social Media

The offensive comments triggered an immediate backlash on Indian social media platforms, with calls for a boycott of the Maldives and encouraging support for domestic tourism instead. The situation has had a significant impact on business, as Indian ticket-booking site EaseMyTrip has halted all flight bookings to the Maldives in response to the incident.

Not Fired, Only Suspended

Despite the public outrage and condemnation from prominent individuals, including former Maldivian presidents Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mohamed Nasheed, the three ministers have not been fired but only suspended. This development has led to increased tension between India and the Maldives, which was already on the rise when President Mohamed Muizzu asked a contingent of about 75 Indian troops to leave the country.

A Diplomatic Snub to India?

The current controversy coincides with President Muizzu’s upcoming state visit to China, a move that some perceive as a diplomatic snub to India. Historically, the Maldives, given its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, has been under India’s sphere of influence. However, President Muizzu appears to be seeking a change in this dynamic by reviewing bilateral agreements and fostering closer ties with China.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
19 seconds ago
India Outraged as Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case are Prematurely Released
On a chilling day in March 2002, Bilkis Bano, a pregnant woman in India, became a victim of a heinous crime that saw the murder of her toddler and seven family members, and her own gang rape. Eleven individuals were convicted for this crime, making headlines for the investigation’s exemplary conduct. However, the premature release
India Outraged as Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case are Prematurely Released
Deakin University and IIT Madras Unveil Joint Research Academy
4 mins ago
Deakin University and IIT Madras Unveil Joint Research Academy
Unveiling 'Gulzar Saab: Hazara Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin' – A Comprehensive Biography of Gulzar
5 mins ago
Unveiling 'Gulzar Saab: Hazara Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin' – A Comprehensive Biography of Gulzar
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi: A Journey from Silver Screen to Political Arena
1 min ago
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi: A Journey from Silver Screen to Political Arena
Unraveling India's Legal Framework for Prisoner Release: A Deep Dive into the Bilkis Bano Case
2 mins ago
Unraveling India's Legal Framework for Prisoner Release: A Deep Dive into the Bilkis Bano Case
Leisure Hotels Group Marks Expansion in Himachal Pradesh with Baikunth Resort
2 mins ago
Leisure Hotels Group Marks Expansion in Himachal Pradesh with Baikunth Resort
Latest Headlines
World News
African Chronicles: Age-Gap Marriages, Kenyan Murder, and More
26 seconds
African Chronicles: Age-Gap Marriages, Kenyan Murder, and More
Africa Roundup: From Billionaires' Marriages to Murder, Politics, and Sports
28 seconds
Africa Roundup: From Billionaires' Marriages to Murder, Politics, and Sports
Justice in Horizon: UK Government Eyes Exoneration for Wronged Postmasters
2 mins
Justice in Horizon: UK Government Eyes Exoneration for Wronged Postmasters
Sewickley Borough Police Officer Mark Smilek: A Legacy of Courage and Compassion
3 mins
Sewickley Borough Police Officer Mark Smilek: A Legacy of Courage and Compassion
From Farm to Fame: The Story of Marathon Champion Brimin Kipkorir Misoi
3 mins
From Farm to Fame: The Story of Marathon Champion Brimin Kipkorir Misoi
ADF Considers Non-Citizen Recruitment to Boost Numbers
3 mins
ADF Considers Non-Citizen Recruitment to Boost Numbers
Oracle Park: A Landmark of Baseball History and Giants' Success
3 mins
Oracle Park: A Landmark of Baseball History and Giants' Success
Stefon Diggs: A Resurgence on the Gridiron
3 mins
Stefon Diggs: A Resurgence on the Gridiron
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
4 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
4 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app