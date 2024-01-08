Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi

In a recent turn of events, the government of the Maldives has suspended three deputy ministers who sparked controversy by making derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various social media platforms. The ministers involved – Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid – referred to Modi as a ‘clown’, a ‘terrorist’, and a ‘puppet of Israel’, and compared India to cow dung in response to Modi’s social media post promoting tourism to the Indian island chain of Lakshadweep.

Backlash on Indian Social Media

The offensive comments triggered an immediate backlash on Indian social media platforms, with calls for a boycott of the Maldives and encouraging support for domestic tourism instead. The situation has had a significant impact on business, as Indian ticket-booking site EaseMyTrip has halted all flight bookings to the Maldives in response to the incident.

Not Fired, Only Suspended

Despite the public outrage and condemnation from prominent individuals, including former Maldivian presidents Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mohamed Nasheed, the three ministers have not been fired but only suspended. This development has led to increased tension between India and the Maldives, which was already on the rise when President Mohamed Muizzu asked a contingent of about 75 Indian troops to leave the country.

A Diplomatic Snub to India?

The current controversy coincides with President Muizzu’s upcoming state visit to China, a move that some perceive as a diplomatic snub to India. Historically, the Maldives, given its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, has been under India’s sphere of influence. However, President Muizzu appears to be seeking a change in this dynamic by reviewing bilateral agreements and fostering closer ties with China.