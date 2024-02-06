Maldivian Elections Commission Extends Voter Registration Deadline

In response to public demand, the Maldivian Elections Commission has extended the voter registration deadline for the upcoming local council elections. This decision is designed to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process, providing eligible voters with ample time to register, particularly those who may have been unable to do so due to various circumstances, including visual impairments.

Enabling Independent Voting

The Elections Commission has extended the deadline for visually impaired individuals until February 20, allowing them to vote independently. As part of this initiative, interested parties can register by dialing the 1414 hotline during specific hours. Furthermore, the Commission will be providing training across all islands in the Maldives, aiming to empower visually impaired voters to effectively exercise their voting rights.

The Role of Local Councils

The local council elections play a pivotal role in the Maldivian governance system. They have a direct impact on local administration and community development, making participation in these elections a crucial civic duty for all citizens. By extending the registration deadline, the Commission is working to ensure that this democratic process is as inclusive as possible.

Expected Impact of the Extension

The extended deadline is expected to result in a higher voter turnout, which is vital for the legitimacy and effectiveness of the elected local councils. The Elections Commission has urged citizens to seize this opportunity, fulfilling their civic duty by participating in the upcoming elections. This extended deadline represents an important step in making the democratic process more accessible and inclusive, particularly for individuals with visual impairments.