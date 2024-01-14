en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Maldivian Democratic Party’s Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male’ Mayoral Race

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Maldivian Democratic Party’s Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male’ Mayoral Race

It’s a significant day for the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) as they secure a notable victory in the Male’ mayoral race, led by their candidate, Adam Azim. The former ruling party’s triumph demonstrates their enduring influence in the Maldives’ capital city. The election, marked by a low voter turnout of 31.84%, saw Azim securing 45.51% of the total votes, translating to a lead of 2590 votes over his closest opponent, Azima Shakoor of the People’s National Congress (PNC).

Azim’s Winning Strategy and the MDP’s Electoral Influence

Azim’s victory can be attributed not merely to his personal charisma but also to the MDP’s robust electoral strategy. His campaign was marked by a strong opposition to the incumbent government’s Fushidhiggarufalhu project. Instead, Azim prioritized the development of reclaimed lands for housing and pledged to fulfill promises of land plots and flats for select individuals. This approach likely struck a chord with the electorate, leading to his decisive victory over Shakoor by a margin of 2002 votes.

MDP’s Dominance in Male’

The results of this mayoral race indicate a consolidation of power for the MDP in Male’. This could have implications for the party’s future political maneuvers and policy-making in the city. The election also marks the first major electoral success for the MDP since their back-to-back victories in the 2018 presidential and 2019 parliamentary elections, the latter resulting in a historic supermajority in the parliament. This continued success suggests that the MDP’s policies and governance style resonate with the residents of Male’, potentially influencing the party’s approach in upcoming elections and governance.

Implications for Future Elections

Despite the significant victory for Azim and the MDP, the low voter turnout is a point of concern with the parliamentary polls approaching. Only 40% of the 56,002 registered voters participated in the mayoral race, a statistic that could influence future electoral strategies. Regardless, Azim’s landslide victory marks a significant political development in the Maldives, signaling the potential for continued MDP dominance in the region and a possible shift in the political landscape of the city.

0
Elections Maldives Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
As the United States gears up for the forthcoming elections, the focus intensifies on the major concerns that will shape the voters’ decisions. The citizens’ concerns, as revealed by public opinion polls, span across a broad spectrum of issues, from the economy and healthcare to national security, education, and immigration. These issues, while being pivotal
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
3 hours ago
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
56 mins ago
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
2 hours ago
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
2 hours ago
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
3 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
5 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
6 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
6 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
8 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
10 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
17 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
21 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
23 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app