Maldivian Airlines Files Complaint Against MP Abdulla Jabir for Threatening Pilot

In a startling turn of events, Island Aviation, the operator of the Maldives' national airline Maldivian, has filed a police complaint against Kaashidhoo MP Abdulla Jabir. The allegations? Issuing threats to one of its pilots at a seaplane boarding platform, an incident that has now gone viral on social media.

The Maldives, a picturesque archipelago renowned for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, is no stranger to controversy. However, this latest incident involving the national airline and a prominent MP has sent shockwaves through the country.

The video, captured on a smartphone, shows Jabir using offensive language towards the pilot. "Don't you know who I am?" he is heard saying, his tone belligerent and threatening. The pilot, maintaining his composure, is seen trying to de-escalate the situation.

In response to the incident, a representative from Maldivian emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its employees and customers. "We have lodged a formal complaint with the police to seek an investigation and potential action," they confirmed.

A Pattern of Misconduct

This is not the first time Jabir has found himself in hot water. He has a history of using profanity and disregarding social norms during interactions with the public. In recent weeks, videos have surfaced of Jabir engaged in verbal altercations with residents of various islands.

His conduct has not gone unnoticed by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). In light of his actions, the party has taken decisive action, canceling his candidacy for the Kaashidhoo constituency and expelling him from the party.