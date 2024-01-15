en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has set a stern deadline of March 15 for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation. The ultimatum follows numerous discussions held within the India-Maldives core group. While both sides have expressed a commitment to intensify cooperation, Delhi remains eerily silent on the matter of troop withdrawal. Muizzu, firmly standing his ground, insists on India’s withdrawal, referencing the desire of the Maldivian people.

Reducing Reliance on India

The Maldivian president’s move comes amid plans to reduce reliance on India for healthcare and medicine. The island nation is now seeking alternatives in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and European nations. Furthermore, the president was elected on an ‘India Out’ campaign and has publicly identified New Delhi’s influence as a threat to his country’s sovereignty.

Shifting Allegiances: From India to China

Interestingly, this ultimatum coincides with a noticeable shift in the Maldives’ international alliances. The Maldivian president’s demand for troop withdrawal was made shortly after his visit to China, highlighting an obvious shift towards the Asian giant. The Maldives currently owes China $1.37 billion, and the relationship between the two countries has been recently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Indian Military Presence in the Maldives

Currently, there are 77 Indian soldiers and 12 medical personnel stationed in the Maldives. Their roles primarily involve providing help with humanitarian aid and medical evacuations. India has also provided two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft for marine surveillance, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuations. Despite the mounting tensions, New Delhi has expressed a willingness to find a mutually workable solution to the ongoing issue.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
21 seconds ago
Surge in Demand for Ram Mandir Replicas Ahead of Consecration Ceremony
The sacred city of Ayodhya is abuzz as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir approaches. Amidst the anticipation and preparations, an unexpected trend has emerged: a surge in demand for wooden replicas of the temple. These intricately carved models not only hold religious significance but also serve as keepsakes, celebrating the historic construction
Surge in Demand for Ram Mandir Replicas Ahead of Consecration Ceremony
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
29 seconds ago
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Indian CEOs Express Optimism About Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey
43 seconds ago
Indian CEOs Express Optimism About Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey
India's Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records
25 seconds ago
India's Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Amidst Conservation Challenges
27 seconds ago
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Amidst Conservation Challenges
Indian Stock Market Soars: Market Cap Hits Record ₹376 Lakh Crore
27 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Soars: Market Cap Hits Record ₹376 Lakh Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
8 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
17 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
20 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
26 seconds
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
29 seconds
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
31 seconds
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
31 seconds
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
32 seconds
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
46 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
21 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
47 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
42 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app