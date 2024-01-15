Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has set a stern deadline of March 15 for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation. The ultimatum follows numerous discussions held within the India-Maldives core group. While both sides have expressed a commitment to intensify cooperation, Delhi remains eerily silent on the matter of troop withdrawal. Muizzu, firmly standing his ground, insists on India’s withdrawal, referencing the desire of the Maldivian people.

Reducing Reliance on India

The Maldivian president’s move comes amid plans to reduce reliance on India for healthcare and medicine. The island nation is now seeking alternatives in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and European nations. Furthermore, the president was elected on an ‘India Out’ campaign and has publicly identified New Delhi’s influence as a threat to his country’s sovereignty.

Shifting Allegiances: From India to China

Interestingly, this ultimatum coincides with a noticeable shift in the Maldives’ international alliances. The Maldivian president’s demand for troop withdrawal was made shortly after his visit to China, highlighting an obvious shift towards the Asian giant. The Maldives currently owes China $1.37 billion, and the relationship between the two countries has been recently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Indian Military Presence in the Maldives

Currently, there are 77 Indian soldiers and 12 medical personnel stationed in the Maldives. Their roles primarily involve providing help with humanitarian aid and medical evacuations. India has also provided two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft for marine surveillance, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuations. Despite the mounting tensions, New Delhi has expressed a willingness to find a mutually workable solution to the ongoing issue.