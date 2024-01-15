en English
Business

Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024

In a significant development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has officially requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives by March 15, 2024. This request, which follows a series of diplomatic challenges, signals a potential strain in the bilateral ties between Maldives and India. A high-level core group has been established to negotiate the withdrawal, with both sides reportedly expressing a willingness to intensify cooperation. The developments have come in the wake of a row sparked by junior ministers’ remarks criticizing India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shift in Maldivian Stance

President Muizzu, known for his leanings towards Beijing, has proposed the removal of approximately 80 Indian soldiers from the Maldives. This proposal is seen as an attempt to end the country’s ‘India first’ policy and reduce Indian influence. While the Indian foreign ministry confirmed bilateral cooperation discussions, it did not directly address the troop withdrawal issue. The Maldivian government is also reportedly seeking to strengthen its ties with China and boost Chinese tourism.

India-Maldives Relations: A History of Cooperation and Contestation

India has long considered the Maldives within its sphere of influence. However, recent events suggest a shift in Maldivian foreign policy towards China. Tensions escalated after certain junior ministers reportedly insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Furthermore, President Muizzu announced plans to decrease reliance on India for healthcare, medicine, and pharmaceuticals, opting instead to seek imports from other countries.

Looking Ahead: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

The Maldives’ call for India to withdraw troops by March 15 is likely to further strain ties between the South Asian neighbours. The troop withdrawal talks come nearly two months after the initial removal request, stirring a diplomatic row between the two nations. Amid these developments, President Muizzu has denied plans to replace Indian troops with Chinese forces but has pledged to foster strong ties with China. As the March deadline approaches, the unfolding diplomatic scenario between India and the Maldives is likely to attract significant international attention.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

