Maldives President Muizzu Accuses Predecessor of Acting Under Foreign Influence Amid Drone Acquisition

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has stirred controversy by alleging his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was influenced by a foreign ambassador's directives, casting a shadow over the nation's political landscape. This revelation came to light during Muizzu's interview with Public Service Media (PSM), amidst escalating criticism from the opposition concerning the country's recent military advancements, including the acquisition of surveillance drones from Turkey.

Controversial Allegations Amid Political Tensions

In an explosive statement, President Muizzu accused former President Solih of compromising the Maldives' independence by supposedly adhering to commands from an unnamed foreign ambassador. This accusation surfaces as the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), now the main opposition, escalates its critique of Muizzu's administration, particularly focusing on the procurement and operational plans for military drones in the country's exclusive economic zone. Muizzu's allegations hint at deep-seated political rivalry and raise questions about the influence of external powers on Maldivian sovereignty.

Military Modernization and National Security

The acquisition of surveillance drones from Turkey marks a significant milestone in the Maldives' military modernization efforts. President Muizzu emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a drone base in Noonu atoll Maafaru, aiming to enhance surveillance capabilities over the nation's vast exclusive economic zone. Despite concerns over transparency and the cost associated with these military assets, Muizzu defends the investment as crucial for national security. This development reflects the Maldives' shifting geopolitical alliances and the prioritization of maritime security in its defense policy.

Implications for Maldives' Foreign Relations

The allegations and military advancements signal a potentially transformative period for the Maldives, both domestically and in terms of foreign relations. Muizzu's presidency has been marked by a noticeable pivot towards Beijing, contrasting with the previous administration's closer ties with India. This realignment raises questions about the future of Maldives' diplomatic relations and its impact on regional stability. As the nation prepares for parliamentary elections, the political discourse is increasingly influenced by debates over national sovereignty, security, and international alliances.