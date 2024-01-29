Maldives Parliament Erupts Into Chaos Amid Political Discord

On Sunday, January 28, the Maldives Parliament descended into disarray as a physical altercation broke out amongst the country's lawmakers. A reflection of the growing political discord in the nation's legislative body, the clash interrupted critical discussions on contentious issues, leading to chaotic scenes. The incident, captured on several videos that have since gone viral on social media, revealed parliamentarians from the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) engaged in a scuffle.

The disruption began when Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's MPs attempted to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session. The session was set to vote on the approval of President Muizzu's cabinet, a crucial decision that was expected to shape the political trajectory of the country. In an unprecedented twist, one of the MPs was spotted playing a musical instrument, an act intended to disrupt the proceedings.

Opposition Excluded

In the buildup to the fracas, opposition MPs were reportedly barred from entering Parliament ahead of the session. This exclusion further amplified the existing tensions within the legislative body. The decision to block opposition MPs from the session has raised serious concerns about the democratic processes within the Maldives Parliament, casting a shadow over the integrity of the legislative process.

The parliamentary approval for the cabinet was a key agenda item for the day. However, escalating tensions led opposition members, citing concerns about specific cabinet members, to abstain from endorsing four crucial ministers. This abstention has created a political impasse that threatens to stall legislative progress, highlighting the deep-seated discord within the Maldives Parliament.