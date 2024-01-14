en English
Elections

Maldives Elections Commission Prepares for Parliamentary Elections with Increased Ballot Boxes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:37 am EST


In a strategic move to streamline the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Elections Commission (EC) of the Maldives has announced plans to deploy between 500 and 700 ballot boxes across various locations. Vice Chairman of the EC, Ismail Habeeb, has clarified that the final count of ballot boxes will be ascertained following the conclusion of the re-registration process and the finalization of the voter’s list.

Minimizing Voter Wait Time

The primary objective behind increasing the number of ballot boxes is to reduce the number of voters assigned to each box. By dispersing the electorate, the EC hopes to minimize the waiting time for voters, a significant move considering the elections are slated to coincide with the first week of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. During this period, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to sunset, which could potentially affect voter turnout and the overall logistics of the election process.

Overseas Ballot Boxes and Increased Voter Count

In addition to domestic locations, the EC’s strategy includes placing ballot boxes overseas and in industrial islands and resorts. However, this measure is contingent upon a sufficient number of voters re-registering in these locations. As it currently stands, the number of eligible voters is pegged at 284,327, a noticeable increase from the previous year’s presidential elections. The increased voter count includes 145,162 men and 139,165 women.

Public Scrutiny and Candidacy Submissions

The EC has opened the list of eligible voters for public scrutiny and complaints until January 21. Following this, the period for candidacy submissions will commence on January 30 and conclude on February 14. This comprehensive approach adopted by the EC is intended to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Elections Maldives Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

