Malaysia

Malaysia’s Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Malaysia’s Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator

Malaysia’s Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, has taken a firm action against online impersonation by lodging a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a fraudulent Facebook account masquerading as him.

This move was necessitated due to the potential risk of public deception that such an account poses.

(Read Also: Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription)

The unscrupulous use of Dzulkefly’s identity, as seen in the fraudulent Facebook account, has raised alarm bells about the potential misuse of such platforms for spreading misinformation.

This issue assumes greater significance given Dzulkefly’s role as a public representative, with his actions and words having the power to influence public opinion and health policies.

Malaysia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

