Malaysia’s Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator

Malaysia’s Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, has taken a firm action against online impersonation by lodging a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a fraudulent Facebook account masquerading as him.

This move was necessitated due to the potential risk of public deception that such an account poses.

(Read Also: Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription)

The unscrupulous use of Dzulkefly’s identity, as seen in the fraudulent Facebook account, has raised alarm bells about the potential misuse of such platforms for spreading misinformation.

This issue assumes greater significance given Dzulkefly’s role as a public representative, with his actions and words having the power to influence public opinion and health policies.

Read More