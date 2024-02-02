Malaysia's Former Prime Minister Najib Razak's Sentence Commuted Amid Public Outcry

The Pardons Board of Malaysia has announced a significant reduction in the sentence of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, halving his 12-year jail term and substantially decreasing his fine. This decision, which sees Razak's release date set for August 23, 2028, and his fine cut from 210 million ringgit to 50 million ringgit, has ignited significant public outcry and demands for governmental justification.

Najib Razak's Reduced Sentence

With the commutation, Najib Razak, still a powerful figure within his United Malays National Organization party, is expected to be freed by August 2028. The decision has elicited widespread criticism, with detractors demanding the rationale behind the pardons board's resolution in such a high-profile graft case. Despite the commutation, Razak maintains his innocence and asserts that he was misled by a Malaysian financier believed to be the mastermind behind the scandal.

Public Outcry and Calls for Explanation

The decision to commute Razak's sentence has triggered widespread public outcry and calls for the government to justify the move. Critics argue that the move undermines Malaysia's anti-corruption campaign and raises serious concerns about the country's judicial fairness. The board has yet to provide any grounds for its action, further exacerbating public dissatisfaction.

Continuing Trials and Repercussions

Despite the sentence commutation, Razak still faces several other corruption trials linked to the 1MDB scandal. His daughter has voiced her disappointment over her father not being granted a full pardon and immediate release. The halving of Razak's sentence comes amid allegations that current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is backsliding on promised reforms, following a series of dropped corruption cases related to Razak and other leaders affiliated with his party last year. The board's decision, one of the final acts of the former king Al-Sultan Abdullah of Pahang state, has sparked outrage, with critics and a youth party demanding the government provide an explanation for the decision.