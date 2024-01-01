Malaysia’s Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak

The Election Commission (EC) of Malaysia is contemplating an electoral redelineation exercise for Sarawak. The last such exercise was executed in 2015, and according to the regulations, redelineation is allowed once every eight years. EC Chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh clarified that such an exercise could also occur if there are alterations in the state assembly’s composition or numbers. The last redelineation for peninsular Malaysia took place in 2018, while Sabah’s was in 2017.

Redelineation Amidst Gerrymandering Concerns

The EC’s statement emerges amidst discussions concerning a potential redelineation in Sarawak. Election watchdog, Tindak Malaysia, has spotlighted significant malapportionment issues due to gerrymandering. A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Member of Parliament (MP) also suggested that Sarawak might gain an additional 12 parliamentary seats in the forthcoming redelineation. This speculation references the ongoing debate over East Malaysian states having one-third of the parliamentary seats each, as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

EC’s Role in Redelineation

The EC is tasked with initiating the redelineation process after notifying the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the Prime Minister, and publishing a notice according to the Federal Constitution. The EC’s responsibility is to review the division of the Federation and the States into constituencies, adhering to the principles and procedures established by the Federal Constitution. The principles of demarcation of electoral divisions aim to facilitate all voters’ opportunity to vote during elections, consider the administrative facilities, ensure a similar number of voters in each electoral division, and preserve local relations.

Next Steps and Considerations

With the new automatic registration in place, Sarawak is projected to have 1.9 million voters, a significant rise from the 833,940 voters in the last electoral roll. However, a civil society group has expressed concerns that the additional state and parliamentary seats in Sarawak could burden taxpayers financially. They argue that it would not benefit society if the elected representatives are not effective in serving the constituents. The EC is currently studying Sarawak’s need for a new redelineation exercise, and it would only commence once the EC notifies the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the prime minister, and a notice has been published as provided for under the Federal Constitution.