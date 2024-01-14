Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has advanced a proposal for a landmark bill in the nation’s Parliament. The legislation seeks to guarantee that an approved government remains in power until the completion of its term. The proposed move follows a phase of political turbulence marked by the Prime Minister’s position undergoing three changes during the 14th Parliament term. These changes, occurring amid economic downturns and the Covid-19 pandemic, had far-reaching implications.

Stability: An Essential Prerequisite for Prosperity

As the Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President, Zahid underscored the correlation between political stability and economic prosperity. He pointed out that a predictable and stable political environment is crucial for attracting investments. The recent ‘Dubai Move,’ an alleged plot aimed at toppling the current Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, highlighted the urgency of this legislative initiative. Zahid, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Rural and Regional Development, emphasized the need for a shift in politicians’ mindset.

Collective Mindset for National Welfare

He urged fellow politicians to adopt a collective mindset that prioritizes national welfare. Zahid recognized the dynamic nature of politics but insisted that practicality and national welfare should take precedence over political ambition. The proposed bill is envisaged as a safeguard against detrimental effects on the country and its people, especially in times of economic challenges and health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upholding the Unity Government

The Unity Government, formed following the 15th General Election with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent, serves as an exemplar of political stability. Zahid stressed the importance of preserving this stability. He suggested that the proposed bill could mandate that a government, once formed with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval, should remain in power until the term’s end. This move, he contended, would ensure governmental stability, preventing frequent leadership changes that could potentially destabilize the nation.