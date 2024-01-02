Malaysia’s Deputy PM Confronts ‘Dubai Move’ Rumors

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has confronted the rumors of a political maneuver known as the ‘Dubai Move’, allegedly designed to destabilize the unity government. The information came to light during a press conference in Putrajaya, where Zahid, the chairman of Barisan Nasional, revealed that he had received intelligence reports about this plot while flying to the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing the ‘Dubai Move’

Despite the unsettling reports, Zahid advocated for a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of focusing on economic strengthening rather than political infighting. In his words, he condemned the efforts to sabotage the government as fruitless. The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded his audience that any attempts to modify the government structure must comply with the anti-party hopping law and require a substantial decision by the party, not merely individual sworn statements.

Government Stability and Economic Development

Without naming specific individuals involved in the alleged plot, Zahid reassured his listeners that the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, remains committed to economic development and demonstrating the country’s stability. These comments come in the wake of allegations made by the Deputy Director of the Community Communications Department, Datuk Ismail Yusop, who claimed that opposition MPs, along with some government-linked MPs, were plotting to topple the unity government following a trip to Dubai.

Perikatan Nasional Denies Allegations

Rumors about this ‘Dubai Move’ began circulating on social media following reports of a clandestine meeting in Dubai involving Perikatan Nasional MPs and two Barisan Nasional MPs. As per these assertions, there was a speculated date for the potential downfall of the government in early 2024. However, these claims have been vehemently denied by Perikatan Nasional. As the dust settles on these allegations, Malaysia watches closely, awaiting the next development in this political saga.