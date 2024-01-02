en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Malaysia’s Deputy PM Confirms Knowledge of ‘Dubai Move’, Urges Focus on Economy and Fair Aid Distribution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Malaysia’s Deputy PM Confirms Knowledge of ‘Dubai Move’, Urges Focus on Economy and Fair Aid Distribution

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has confirmed that he was aware of the rumored ‘Dubai Move’ even before the individuals involved arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ‘Dubai Move’ is allegedly a political maneuver involving discussions between opposition leaders and certain government representatives with the aim of persuading Members of Parliament to defect to the opposition and form a new government.

Unveiling the ‘Dubai Move’

Zahid revealed that he was informed about the ‘Dubai Move’ during his flight to the UAE. He refrained from disclosing the names of individuals involved in the move but confirmed that it involved not only Perikatan Nasional leaders but also individuals within the ruling government coalition. Ongoing intelligence reports tracked the alleged plotters from their flight to Dubai and back, providing evidence of their secretive meeting.

Dismissing Attempts to Overthrow the Government

Despite the rumors, Zahid dismissed such attempts to overthrow the unity government as futile. He cited the government’s two-thirds majority and the newly gazetted anti-party hopping law as factors making such backdoor maneuvers ineffective. Instead, he emphasized the importance of focusing on strengthening the economy rather than political upheaval. He suggested that any efforts to change the government should wait until the next general election.

Cash Aid Distribution Amidst Flood Crisis

Zahid also commented on the current flood situation in Malaysia, stating that district offices in affected areas are distributing cash aid to flood victims. He urged a fair and ‘colour blind’ distribution of this aid, referencing past complaints of selective aid distribution. The flood crisis has displaced over 20,000 people in the past month, primarily on the east coast of the peninsula, but the situation has improved with fewer than 100 individuals currently in relief centers.

0
Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sarawak Unveils Southeast Asia's Tallest Flagpole

By Justice Nwafor

MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns

By BNN Correspondents

1MDB Trial Witness Reveals Illicit Financial Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu

By BNN Correspondents

PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register ...
@Malaysia · 23 mins
PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register ...
heart comment 0
Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

By Wojciech Zylm

Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year
Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans
Break-In at Mobile Phone Shop in Pasir Gudang: Police Probe Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Break-In at Mobile Phone Shop in Pasir Gudang: Police Probe Underway
Datuk Seri Dr. Sabin Samitah Appointed as New Mayor of Kota Kinabalu

By BNN Correspondents

Datuk Seri Dr. Sabin Samitah Appointed as New Mayor of Kota Kinabalu
Latest Headlines
World News
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
12 seconds
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
22 seconds
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
47 seconds
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
2 mins
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
2 mins
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
2 mins
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
2 mins
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
3 mins
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
3 mins
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app