Malaysia’s Deputy PM Confirms Knowledge of ‘Dubai Move’, Urges Focus on Economy and Fair Aid Distribution

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has confirmed that he was aware of the rumored ‘Dubai Move’ even before the individuals involved arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ‘Dubai Move’ is allegedly a political maneuver involving discussions between opposition leaders and certain government representatives with the aim of persuading Members of Parliament to defect to the opposition and form a new government.

Unveiling the ‘Dubai Move’

Zahid revealed that he was informed about the ‘Dubai Move’ during his flight to the UAE. He refrained from disclosing the names of individuals involved in the move but confirmed that it involved not only Perikatan Nasional leaders but also individuals within the ruling government coalition. Ongoing intelligence reports tracked the alleged plotters from their flight to Dubai and back, providing evidence of their secretive meeting.

Dismissing Attempts to Overthrow the Government

Despite the rumors, Zahid dismissed such attempts to overthrow the unity government as futile. He cited the government’s two-thirds majority and the newly gazetted anti-party hopping law as factors making such backdoor maneuvers ineffective. Instead, he emphasized the importance of focusing on strengthening the economy rather than political upheaval. He suggested that any efforts to change the government should wait until the next general election.

Cash Aid Distribution Amidst Flood Crisis

Zahid also commented on the current flood situation in Malaysia, stating that district offices in affected areas are distributing cash aid to flood victims. He urged a fair and ‘colour blind’ distribution of this aid, referencing past complaints of selective aid distribution. The flood crisis has displaced over 20,000 people in the past month, primarily on the east coast of the peninsula, but the situation has improved with fewer than 100 individuals currently in relief centers.