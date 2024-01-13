en English
Malaysia

Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister’s Racial Remarks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
In a strong rebuke, Malaysian National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang condemned former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his racially divisive remarks about the non-Malay population in Malaysia. Aaron highlighted how Dr Mahathir’s comment questioning the loyalty of the Indian community, suggesting they resonate more with their countries of origin, is not only inappropriate but also stokes racial tension.

Contravening Malaysia’s Unity Principle

Aaron emphasized that Malaysia’s independence was achieved through a social contract favoring national integration over assimilation. This principle has been ingrained in the nation’s ethos for 60 years. Stressing the importance of politicians as role models, Aaron urged them to promote unity and learn from history to maintain the country’s peace and harmony.

Dr Mahathir’s Controversial Remarks

Dr Mahathir’s contentious comments were made during an interview with Indian-language TV channel Thanthi TV. He also suggested that the Chinese community in Malaysia does not identify as Malaysian due to loyalties to their countries of origin. Dr Mahathir, who recently joined the Bumiputera-centric political party Putra, has advocated for minorities’ assimilation into the Malay community, envisioning a monoethnic Malaysia. He cited Indonesia as an example, arguing that Chinese Indonesians have successfully assimilated.

Claims Against Multi-Ethnic Makeup

Further stirring the pot, Dr Mahathir proposed that the multi-ethnic makeup of Malaysia has not benefited the majority Malays. He alleged that a meritocracy has favored non-Malays. His claims have invited severe backlash from various corners, including former Klang MP Charles Santiago, who emphasized the significant contribution of both the Indian and Chinese communities to Malaysia’s socio-economic and political development. Santiago accused Dr Mahathir of inciting bigotry and hate, and called for action against him for his divisive statements that could potentially harm Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Malaysia Politics Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

