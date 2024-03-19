Malaysian Police Probe Sale of Controversial 'Allah' Socks, Nationwide Outrage Ensues

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) – Malaysian police have initiated an investigation into the sale of controversial socks featuring the word 'Allah' at a shop in Bandar Sunway, sparking nationwide outrage. This action follows multiple social media reports that emerged since March 13, highlighting the sale of these socks, which has led to public dissatisfaction and concern. Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah announced the investigation is being carried out under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with penalties including fines up to MYR20,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Advertisment

Investigation and Public Response

As the issue gained traction, 36 police reports were filed by concerned citizens, expressing their dissatisfaction over the sale of the controversial socks. The Deputy Home Minister confirmed that investigations are ongoing against the management and vendors involved to ensure these socks are withdrawn from sale nationwide. Despite apologies issued by the mart and the vendors, the government has decided to continue its investigation, reflecting the severity of public outrage and the potential impact on religious sensitivities in Malaysia.

Regulatory Measures and Amendments

Advertisment

In response to a query regarding the monitoring of publications and materials for content offensive to Muslims, Shamsul Anuar highlighted that as of 2023, a total of 5,516 publication titles had been subject to regulatory action to prevent their circulation within the country. These measures are part of the broader efforts under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, which also encompasses the regulation of sales, imports, and distributions of potentially harmful publications. Amendments to this act, aimed at addressing the challenges posed by online crimes and maintaining moral standards, are expected to be tabled in the current Parliamentary session.

Implications for National Harmony

The controversy over the 'Allah' socks underscores the delicate balance between free expression and respect for religious beliefs in Malaysia's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. It highlights the need for vigilance by authorities in monitoring and regulating materials that could incite discord or disrespect among the country's diverse communities. As the investigation proceeds, the outcome will likely serve as a precedent for how similar issues are addressed in the future, underscoring the importance of cultural sensitivity and national harmony in Malaysia's public discourse.