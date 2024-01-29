Malaysian Police Await Feedback on High-Profile Investigations; Former Finance Minister Pleads Not Guilty

In a recent development, the police in Malaysia have brought to light their concerns regarding the lack of feedback from the Attorney-General's Chambers on the investigation papers (IPs) related to 3R (race, royalty, religion) issues. The subjects of these IPs are former prime ministers Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin, along with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. This revelation has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the status of these investigations.

Investigations Led by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department

The director of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, has clarified that all findings from their thorough investigations were submitted to the deputy public prosecutor last year. Despite their diligent efforts, the police have been left in the dark with no response or update on the progress or decisions concerning these pivotal cases.

Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Charged Under Anti-Corruption Law

In a related development, Malaysia's former Minister of Finance, Daim Zainuddin, has pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to disclose assets under the country's stringent anti-corruption law. This is part of a nationwide crackdown on graft involving prominent figures.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been working tirelessly to investigate figures including Daim and Mahathir's businessmen sons, who are suspected of holding wealth in excess of that declared. The charge against Daim, which involves 38 companies, 25 properties, and several luxury vehicles, carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of up to 100,000 ringgit.

Political Rivalry or Genuine Anti-Corruption Crusade?

Anwar Ibrahim, a prominent political figure, has pledged to tackle corruption head-on. However, critics have accused him of using the anti-graft agency to target political rivals. Former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was also questioned by the agency as part of a probe into possible misconduct involving government publicity funds.

Daim, who served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2001, entered court on Monday in a wheelchair. His case is scheduled to be heard next on March 22.

The ongoing investigations and charges signal a robust stance against corruption in Malaysia. However, the lack of feedback on the 3R investigation cases involving the former prime ministers and the PAS president continues to raise questions about the process's transparency and fairness.