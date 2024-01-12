en English
Malaysia

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the government’s dedication to bolstering the independence of Parliament and initiating reforms to increase transparency and accountability. Leading the Madani government, Anwar has emphasized the need for a parliamentary administration that is free from executive influence, to strengthen the nation’s constitutional democracy.

Parliamentary Reforms Initiated

In a move to reform the Dewan Rakyat, the Lower House of the Malaysian Parliament, the Madani government has implemented a series of changes during the 2023 sittings. These include the commencement of the Prime Minister’s Question Time sessions, debates on the Auditor-General’s Report, and discussions on the Human Rights Commission Report. Improvements have also been made to the proceedings of the Special Chamber.

Emphasizing Transparency and Accountability

The Prime Minister’s Question Time sessions, a new addition to the parliamentary proceedings, allows Members of Parliament to question the Prime Minister directly about government policy. These discussions are aimed at promoting transparency and ensuring the government is held accountable for its actions. Similarly, debates on the Auditor-General’s Report and the Human Rights Commission Report are intended to shed light on governmental operations, encouraging a culture of openness and accountability.

Parliamentary Services Bill

In a recent meeting with key parliamentary figures including Dewan Negara President Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Azalina Othman Said, policy proposals for the Parliamentary Services Bill were deliberated. Anwar underscored the significance of Parliament as an institution that maintains checks and balances against the government’s executive power.

Malaysia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

