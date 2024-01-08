en English
Malaysia

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition’s Claims of Government Overthrow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
In a recent political twist, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim dismissed claims by Kedah Menteri Besar Sanusi Nor that the opposition has garnered sufficient statutory declarations (SDs) to overthrow the current unity government. The Prime Minister, not being swayed by the allegations, indicated he would reserve his comments for issues of higher significance.

Claims of Sufficient Statutory Declarations

Sanusi Nor had earlier stated that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, a prominent opposition group, had secured an adequate number of SDs to unseat Anwar Ibrahim’s government. SDs are formal statements made legally binding under oath. However, Sanusi did not disclose any further details concerning the number of the said SDs or the identities of the government Members of Parliament (MPs) who had allegedly endorsed them.

Anwar Dismisses Opposition’s Claims

Responding to the opposition’s allegations, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim downplayed the situation, stating that he maintained a robust majority supported by a coalition of five members. He dismissed the opposition’s claim of having enough SDs to overthrow the unity government. The Prime Minister further asserted that he would only comment if there arose a more significant issue, thus sidelining the opposition’s claim as insubstantial.

Political Landscape in Malaysia

These political maneuverings occur amidst the backdrop of a dynamic Malaysian political landscape characterized by frequently shifting coalitions and alliances. Claims of impending government takeovers are not uncommon in this political environment. Observers keenly await further developments as Sanusi suggested they ‘wait for the day.’

Malaysia Politics
