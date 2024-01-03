en English
Malaysia

Malaysian Parliament’s Sitting Days Reduced; MPs’ Allowances at Stake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Malaysian Parliament’s Sitting Days Reduced; MPs’ Allowances at Stake

In a recent development, the Malaysian Parliament has seen a reduction in its sitting days for the current year, moving from 74 to 69 days. The schedule for the three sittings was disseminated via a letter from the Dewan Rakyat secretary to the Members of Parliament (MPs). The first sitting is slated from February 26 to March 27, the second from June 24 to July 18, and the third from October 7 to December 5. No explicit reasoning has been provided for the reduction in sitting days.

Implications of the Reduction

The reduction in Parliament sitting days could have significant implications for the MPs. A Parliament officer suggested that this reduction might cause some MPs to express concerns, primarily due to the anticipated decrease in their allowances. MPs earn a monthly salary, but they also receive additional allowances for attending Parliament and other official events. The reduction in sitting days implies fewer opportunities for these allowances.

Decision-making and Flexibility

The determination of Parliament sitting days falls under the discretion of the prime minister. Despite the reduction, the officer noted that the calendar is not rigid and could change with potential special sittings. The Dewan Rakyat Speaker was contacted for comments but has yet to respond.

Comparative Analysis

A constitutional expert underlined the importance of increasing the number of parliamentary sittings to amplify Parliament’s function. This expert compared the fewer sitting days in Malaysia to the significantly higher number in the UK, emphasizing the need for a more active parliamentary discourse in the nation.

Malaysia Politics
