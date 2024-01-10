Malaysian MP Armizan Mohd Ali Denies Involvement in Alleged Government Overturn

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the MP for Papar and a figurehead of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), has categorically denied accusations of signing a statutory declaration (SD) with intent to subvert the administration of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The allegations, suggesting a possible government overturn, have been firmly dismissed by Armizan, who also serves as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

In a media conference, Armizan refuted allegations of his involvement in any clandestine attempts to destabilize the government. He claimed that he had not been approached by any party pertaining to SDs and expressed his desire to put an end to such discussions. This response was prompted by a YouTube video by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin, who claimed that the ‘Dubai Move’ initiative had obtained 120 SDs, allegedly including one from Armizan himself.

Focus on Government’s Agenda

Amidst the sea of allegations, Armizan stressed the importance of focusing on the government’s agenda. He highlighted the joint efforts between the federal and state government to address legacy issues. The MP emphasized the need for the unity government to remain committed to its duties, expressing his faith in their leadership and dedication.